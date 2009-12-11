Eliot Spitzer Considering Run For... Comptroller?

This seems like kind of a step down, and an odd way to return to politics, but, OK…
New York Post: Eliot Spitzer, who stepped down from the governor’s office amid scandal, is now strongly considering a run for state comptroller, sources told The Post.
Spitzer has in recent weeks had discussions with some Democratic donors and insiders about the position currently held by Tom DiNapoli.
DiNapoli, a former assemblyman from Long Island, was appointed comptroller in 2007 after his predecessor, Alan Hevesi, pleaded guilty to using state workers as chauffeurs for his wife.
A Democrat who spoke with Spitzer said, “He’s seriously thinking about it.”
