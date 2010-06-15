Eliot Spitzer Is "THIS CLOSE" To Signing An 8PM Show On CNN -- NYP

Photo: twitpic.com

The New York Post is keeping an eye on the former New York governor’s negotiations to get his own show. Here’s the latest:



The Post’s Michael Shain reports Spitzer has “all but a done deal” to get a co-host spot at 8 p.m., previously occupied by Campbell Brown, whose ratings had plunged. Spitzer will become half of a talking-head duo on a show fashioned after “Crossfire,” which CNN canceled in 2005. CNN is searching for a conservative partner for Spitzer, who’ll go head-to-head with Fox’s Bill O’Reilly in the time slot, before announcing the new show.

Read the whole thing at the NYP >

This move and others are designed to save the imploding CNN.

