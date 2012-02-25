Eliot Spitzer Is Stepping Back Into Politics (Sort Of)

It’s not a run for office, but… baby steps, people.



The NY Post reports that former Governor Eliot Spitzer will be holding a fund raiser at his home for Washington State Gubernatorial candidate Jay Inslee (a Democratic Representative) on March 5th. It’s the first time the former Governor has made a political move (publicly) since his fall from grace in 2008.

From The Post:

Eliot thinks he is a winner,” reads the invitation to the event from the disgraced governor’s longtime fund-raiser, Cynthia R. Darrison, who is now also working for Inslee.

In the invite, Darrison also asks, “Would you be willing to contribute $2,500 toward the campaign?”

Aside from a campaign contribution, tickets range from $1,000 to $3,600.

It’s important to note that this is an out of state race — probably a good idea to stay away from politics close to home for a bit. The word is, Spitzer likes Inslee because of his environmental stances.

Another juicy morsel the Post included in this article: When Spitzer started mingling with politicos again about a year ago, he found himself at a dinner party seated across from another disgraced former politician, former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine.

