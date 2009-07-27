Eliot Spitzer Is Free To Mouth Off Now

So Eliot Spitzer was on MSNBC last week and he compared the Federal Reserve to a gigantic Ponzi scheme.



Now, we don’t agree, and frankly we don’t all that much care what the former Governor thinks about the Federal Reserve. Uninformed opinions about the Fed Reserve are like you know what — everybody has one.

But as a politician, it’s almost scary how good Spitzer is at rehabilitating his image.

It helps, of course, that during his time as New York AG he made his name going after Wall Street “bad guys,” something that looks very good right now (never mind that he obviously missed the biggest scandals, preferring instead to focus on politically popular targets).

Anyway, you could almost (in your mind) construct an alternative view of history that had Spitzer being forced out because he made too many powerful enemies.

So now here he is, reminding everyone that he was a tough cop before being a tough cop was cool, and he’s so plugged into the media that he’s taking swings at the Federal Reserve and Goldman Sachs (GS) and all that. He knows that the key is to become a hero of the internet, blog denizens that eat this stuff up and that from this base of support he’ll push through and be a full-on, respected politician again. The mainstream media will be forced to take him seriously.

Who knows if he’ll run for office again. It doesn’t really matter. The man is a master comeback specialist and everyone should take a lesson.

