Eliot Spitzer's favourite Prostitute Is Now A Commodities Trader

One of Eliot Spitzers’ favourite prostitutes has ditched the escort business to become a commodities trader on Wall Street, WSJ’s Deal Journal reports.



Apparently “Angelina” serviced a lot of powerful clients who taught her about the market.

Alex Gibney, the director of a documentary on Eliot Spitzer and his bevy of paid bombshells, Client 9, doesn’t say whether Angelina is a day trader or working for a bulge bracket or what, just that she’s trading commodities.

From the WSJ:

Deal Journal: And now Angelina is a commodities trader?

Gibney: Yes. She had a lot of very powerful clients and I guess they were able to teach her things about the way the market worked.

Gibney also says that “Angelina” was one of Spitzer’s favourite ladies, despite the fact that Ashley Dupre became the face of the scandal. In fact, Dupre was a more minor player in the whole scheme of things, Gibney told Deal Journal, and Angelina “was a much more important character.”

