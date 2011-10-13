Eliot Spitzer Wants 100 Million People To Sign A Petition Calling For Geithner's Resignation

CNN



Former governor and CNN host Eliot Spitzer is not a fan of U.S. Treasury secretary, Tim Geithner. At all.

Capital New York’s Joe Pompeo reports that at an event at New York City’s tenement museum last night Spitzer told the crowd he’d like to see Geithner resign.

You know what I would like to see? I’d like to see a petition with a hundred million signatures, submitted to the White House tomorrow morning, saying, ‘Give us a treasury secretary who understands reform.’ Bring Paul Volcker in. Bring in Joe Stiglitz. Bring in Paul Krugman. Bring in Robert Reich. People who understand what can be done and are willing to flex their muscles in a meaningful way.”

Spitzer also revealed (perhaps not surprisingly) that he’s a fan of the Occupy Wall St. Protesters.

“The reason I am intensely sympathetic to the Occupy Wall Street folks…even though when you look at them and listen to it, it sounds like a visceral scream of anger rather than an articulated policy prescription—that’s OK. Because at a certain point that visceral response saying, ‘We’ve had enough,’ is what is critically important.

