Here's Eliot Spitzer's Big 'Apology' Ad

Eliot Spitzer’s campaign released its first ad in his campaign for New York City’s comptroller position on Monday, in what amounts to an “apology” ad for his 2008 resignation as New York’s governor.



“Look, I failed. Big time,” Spitzer says at the open of the ad. “I hurt a lot of people. When you dig yourself a hole, you can either lie in it the rest of your life, or do something positive.

“That’s why I’m running.”

Hari Sevugan, Spitzer’s campaign spokesman, said that the one-minute ad will begin airing over the next “coming days.”

The ad features Spitzer narrating throughout. He highlights what are considered the successes of his time as Attorney General and governor. And at the ad’s closing, he asks voters for another chance.

“Everyone, no matter who you are, deserves a fair shot,” he says. “I’m asking voters to give the same for me.”

Here’s the ad:

