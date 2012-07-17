Eliot Spitzer Goes After Maria Bartiromo Again, And Tells Her 'Facts Matter'

Here’s some good Monday night enjoyment for you…



Remember, last Friday, Eliot Spitzer and Maria Bartiromo had a very tense fight on air regarding his prosecution of AIG’s Hank Greenberg back from when he was the New York AG. She accused him of going after him based on a personal vendetta. He denied that and basically cross-examined Bartiromo about how well she knew the case.

Anyway, tonight on his own Current show, Spitzer takes more shots at Bartiromo.

In the final two minutes, he basically says that she takes all her cues from Greenberg press releases, is a puppet of Wall Street, before ultimately saying “facts matter.” Enjoy!



