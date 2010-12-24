Eliot Spitzer Couldn't Care Less If His Emails Are Made Public

Piers Morgan continues to make the CNN rounds ahead of next month’s show launch. 

In a vist to the Parker Spitzer HQ — or what Morgan has dubbed his warm-up act — Piers asks the duo for their thoughts on WikiLeaks.

How would you two feel if I published your emails.

Mine have been already! Says Spitzer. 

Responded Piers: I forgot about this, they were a great read, by the way!

Spitzer noted that the NYT had taken him to task for his spelling…unfairly since he was typing on a Blackberry.  He spared the camera the expletives

In a related note: Turns out Kathleen Parker is as unpleasant to watch off camera as she is on.  Spitzer on the other hand should probably have a show called live and uncensored.  Video below.

 

