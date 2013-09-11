Eliot Spitzer Stunningly Loses Comeback Bid For City Comptroller To Scott Stringer

Former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer has called Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer to concede in the Democratic primary for New York City comptroller.

With 95% of precincts reporting as of 11:40 p.m., The Associated Press projected Stringer as the winner with 51.92% of the vote. He led Spitzer by more than 20,000 votes.

The stunning loss for Spitzer ended an attempted comeback bid, five years after he resigned as governor amid a prostitution scandal.

Even in mid-August, Spitzer appeared to be in complete command of this race — and many assumed he would win, if only because of his heavy name-recognition advantage over Stringer. A Quinnipiac University survey in August put Spitzer up nearly 20 points.

But he soon saw that lead crumble over the next few weeks. In Quinnipiac’s last survey before the election, Stringer held a 7-point lead over Spitzer.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.