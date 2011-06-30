Is CNN Getting Ready To Give Eliot Spitzer The Boot?

Normally it’s the New York Post that’s pushing gloomy gossip regarding CNN, but a small item in yesterday’s Daily News Gatecrasher column is speculating that Eliot Spitzer may not be long for the network.



One insider tells us that with buzz growing about a pending cancellation, staffers “are happy, not because they don’t like Spitzer, but because the show’s performance is not helping the network.” When we asked a CNN spokeswoman for comment, she replied that “speculating on CNN’s lineup has become a pastime of many, so we will decline to comment.”

Spitzer’s ratings were rock bottom last week while he was out on vacation, however, they appear to have returned to normal (solid, if not spectacular) levels this week.

Meanwhile, that Spitzer may get shuffled out of the line-up is not exactly new gossip. Every few months speculation that either he or John King are getting the boot bubbles up — more so since Erin Burnett was hired away from CNBC.

In the case of John King, CNN was quick to tamp down the rumour he was being replaced saying: “John King, USA is performing very well [he is] and we are extremely proud of the work he and his team do each and every day. We have no plans to make changes to John King, USA.”

