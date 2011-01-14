UNDYNAMIC DUOS: Eliot Spitzer, Kathleen Parker And 6 More TV Pairs That Bombed

Parker Spitzer‘s awkward partnership is about to end, with Kathleen Parker reportedly headed for the exit. VIEW OUR GALLERY of more disastrous TV pairings, from Hannity and Colmes to Seacrest and Dunkleman.



Marriage has never been Eliot Spitzer’s strong suit. With ratings in the basement and critics roundly panning Parker Spitzer, the months-old CNN talk show he co-hosts with Kathleen Parker, it looks like their chemistry-free cable TV partnership may be coming to an end. This week, The Wall Street Journal reported the network is considering replacing Parker, who reportedly has been “furious” that the ex-governor was upstaging her.

It’s hardly the first television marriage to crumble. From CNN’s “fire and ice” pairing of Anderson Cooper and Aaron Brown after Hurricane Katrina to American Idol‘s quick-changing of Brian Dunkleman for a solo Ryan Seacrest, TV has a long history of awkward on-screen divorces. VIEW OUR GALLERY of co-hosts who didn’t quite make it work.

This post originally appeared on The Daily Beast.

