Eliot Spitzer Fantasizes About Beating 'American Idol'

Eliot Spitzer’s sense of humour is returning.



The New York Times asked the former New York governor if he fantasized about being president of the United States.

After a bit of cheeky back and forth with interviewer Andrew Goldman, Spitzer answered with a focus on his new life as host of a CNN show.

“Look, these days the fantasies are seeing headlines that say, ‘CNN at 8 o’clock is beating all the competition,’ that we’re beating ‘American Idol’ and O’Reilly.”

Goldman had also heard that the show’s crew joked about the prostitution scandal on set and asked if the rumours were true.

“No. Trust me, I don’t laugh about it,” Spitzer said. “On the other hand, you don’t live in a hermetically sealed container and pretend things didn’t happen. It makes others feel more comfortable, I think, when they can laugh and see that it is not an issue that can never be raised.”

