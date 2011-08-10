Supermodel Elin Nordegren Is Bouncing Back Faster Than Tiger

It’s been a rough couple of years for Elin Nordegren.



But in all honesty, she’s doing way better than her ex-husband who hasn’t won since 2008.

The former model is going to school, dating billionaires, and living in a gorgeous house in Florida. Not to mention, she got $100 million from Tiger in their divorce settlement.

Before Tiger, Elin was a successful model in Sweden. Her first big cover was for Cafe Sport She met Tiger in 2001, when she moved to the U.S. to be golfer Jesper Parnevik's nanny. Parnevik and his wife introduced Elin and Tiger, they married in 2004 And then... But Elin is doing fine on her own. She got $100 million from Tiger in their divorce settlement She lives with her children Sam and Charlie in Palm Beach, in a bigger house than Tiger She's enrolled at Rollins College, studying psychology And now she's moved on to dating bankers. She dated one early this year, and they broke up in May... And now she's dating billionaire heir private equity investor, Jamie Dingham, who also dated Tiger's mistress Rachel Uchitel As for Tiger... He was doing better back in 2008... Relive Tiger's Glory Days >

