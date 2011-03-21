Elin Nordegren's New Florida Mansion Is Bigger Than Tiger's

Photo: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach gossip pages are salivating over the news that Elin Nordegren has a found a new home that’s just 10 miles from ex-husband Tiger Woods’ new digs … and nearly twice as big.The 17,000-square foot homestead sits behind the gates of the exclusive Seminole Landing community in North Palm Beach, Florida, just 10 miles south of Woods’ new palatial beachfront spread in Jupiter Island.



Nordegren’s new house doesn’t have a driving range and putting greens, but it does have a 4,000-sq. ft. basement, a rarity for beach front property. According to reports, she paid $12.2M for the house, but will owe about $300,000 a year in property taxes.

As part of their divorce settlement, Elin also holds the $54 million mortgage on Tiger’s new mansion and reportedly owns another $2M home in Sweden.

At least Tiger can take some solace in his own gossip news: He’s reportedly has a new 22-year-old girlfriend.

