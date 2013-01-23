Here's The New House Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Built After She Tore Down A $12 Million Mansion

Last year, Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, tore down her $12 million home in Florida because it was old, and apparently infested with ants and termites. Nordegren decided to build a very similar house on the same exact property.



Real Estate agent Jeff Lichtenstein has some photos of Nordegren’s new house, which seems to be taking shape. It’s in an exclusive, private community in Jupiter, Fla. called Seminole Landing.

Both the American and Swedish flags fly on Nordegren’s partially finished home.

Here’s the view overhead from the Atlantic. Elin’s is the one in the middle:

Photo: Jeff Lichtenstein

Here’s a closer look, you can see the American and Swedish flags:

Photo: Jeff Lichtenstein

And one more view from the opposite side:

Photo: Jeff Lichtenstein

So if Tiger and Elin get back together, will they live here, or in Tiger’s home? The question remains.

Jeff Lichtenstein markets Singer Island condos for sale and Palm Beach real estate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.