REPORT: Elin Nordegren Is Dating A 53-Year-Old Coal Magnate

The New York Post’s Page Six reports Tiger Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is now dating a 53-year-old coal magnate.West Virginia native Chris Cline is said to be worth $1.2 billion.



He made his fortune betting that Illinois coal would some day be worth more than Appalachian deposits. Forbes says his firm, Foresight Energy, produces 20 million tons of coal a year and controls a total of more than 4 billion tons,

According to a Bloomberg Markets magazine profile, Cline owns a 164-foot yacht called “Mine Games” that boasts five staterooms and a two-person submarine. His 34,000-square-foot home in Florida is around the corner from Jack Nicklaus’. The subdivision is also said to be where he met Nordegren, the Post says.

Woods and Nordegren had a “friendly reunion” this weekend as the four-time Masters winner went on to win the WGC-Cadillac Championship at Doral, according to reports.

