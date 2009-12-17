Elin Nordegren Buys $2.2 Million Home In Sweden As rumours Of Divorce Swirl

Gus Lubin
elin home 1

As reported last weekend, Elin Nordegren has purchased a stunning $2.2 million home near her birthplace in Sweden.

It could be a great place for Tiger Woods and his wife to retreat from the media fervor.

Or is it a preliminary step in screw-you-Tiger-I’m-getting-a-divorce?

It’s also convenient, as just today rumours of a divorce between Tiger and Elin start to heat up.

The picturesque yellow house is surrounded by smaller red houses

It is an elevated fortress

surrounded by a water

Tiger had better buy a boat...

Or a helicopter

Can Tiger make it to this green?

There's even a driving range in the backyard

Six-bedrooms... but is there a bed for Tiger?

Or will he end up on the wrong side of the fjord?

