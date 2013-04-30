Elin Nordegren Was Spotted Solo At The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Elin Nordegren, Tiger’s ex-wife, was spotted in D.C. this weekend at the White House Correspondents’ dinner as a guest of People magazine. Nordegren, who has been rumoured to be dating her coal magnate neighbour, Chris Cline, was at the event alone.



While rumours the two are a couple have been floating around since March, neither Nordegren nor Cline have commented on their relationship.

As for Tiger, he too was spotted solo this weekend at Michael Jordan’s wedding.

Guest of a Guest snapped this photo of Nordegren:

Guest of a Guest

