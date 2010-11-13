Elin Nordegren Is Selling $2.5 Million Worth Of Jewelry She Got From Tiger Woods

Elin Nordegren is selling $2.5 million of jewelry embattled ex-husband Tiger Woods gave her, the always reliable National Enquirer reports.



The Enquirer is calling it “the ultimate act of revenge,” and an emphatic message that despite Tiger’s pleas, she has no interest in putting things back together. Sports Page will take their word for it and confine our analysis to sports – not relationships.

