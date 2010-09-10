God Is Your Co-Pilot

Photo: wikimedia commons

The old saw may soon be a reality on flights all around the world.An actual human co-pilot may soon be a thing of the past, having been replaced by a computer.



According to Der Spiegel, Brazilian plane-maker Embraer is planning for this, and sees the demise of the co-pilot in 10-15 years.

With so many pressures to cut costs, airlines are attracted by the idea of cutting the numbers of such highly paid employees. What’s more, the industry’s rapid expansion is also threatening to bring about a shortage of pilots. For example, over the next 20 years, the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing predicts that 448,000 new pilots will be needed.

Thales Aerospace is also pursuing this with a new concept called Cockpit 3.0, though they’re more modestly pursuing a 2030 timeframe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.