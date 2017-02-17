US

Using the word 'should' is destroying your dating life -- here's what you should replace it with

Kevin Reilly

Dating expert Andrea Syrtash, author of “He’s Just Not Your Type (And That’s a Good Thing): How to Find Love Where You Least Expect It,” explains one word that can be disposed of for a better dating life. Hint: It will help put your relatives in their place.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Follow dating expert Andrea Syrtash on Twitter  (@AndreaSyrtash) or on her Facebook page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.