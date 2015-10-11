Elijah Wood wants to play Vin Diesel's son in a 'Fast and Furious' movie

Kirsten Acuna/Tech Insider Rose Leslie and Elijah Wood at New York Comic Con for ‘The Last Witch Hunter’ panel.

Now that he’s worked on a movie with Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood wants to continue working with him.

During a Saturday panel at New York Comic Con for the duo’s movie, “The Last Witch Hunter,” panel moderator Joshua Horowitz asked Wood to share a pitch he shared Friday with the MTV news correspondent about starring in a future “Fast and Furious” movie.

Wood was more than happy to indulge the audience in his dream role, in which he would be Dominic Toretto’s [Vin Diesel’s] son.

“This is my pitch — So basically, Dom has an illegitimate son that he wasn’t aware of,” Wood began. “But I think in order for the timing to work out it has to be for 9, not 8, so I’ll show up in the ninth one.”

“And, I’ll just show up to the door like, ‘Dad!'” the actor joked. “I got a cool car, too, Dad! Can I join your awesome gang of driving freaks?”

“We’ll fight together like family!” he said, making a reference to the franchise’s heavy focus on the importance of family.

We somehow doubt this would ever happen, but who knows, maybe Wood could get some cameo in one of the next films.

