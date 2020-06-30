3 police officers were placed on leave after photographing themselves reenacting the chokehold used on Elijah McClain near his memorial

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Elijah McClain protesters come face to face with police in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2020.

The interim police chief of Aurora, Colorado, said Monday night that a group of police officers were placed on administrative leave over photographs taken of them appearing to mock Elijah McClain’s arrest.

McClain’s August 2019 death, after being placed in a chokehold during an arrest, has received renewed attention recently in the wake of the George Floyd’s death.

Sources told CBS4 that three officers had taken pictures near the site of McClain’s arrest – which now serves as a memorial – reenacting the now-banned chokehold used on the Black man.

A group of police officers have been placed on administrative leave over pictures taken near the site where Elijah McClain was put in a chokehold during an arrest in August 2019, before later dying.

Aurora, Colorado Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Wilson announced an investigation into the officers’ actions in a statement late Monday night. She did not say how many officers were involved or what the pictures showed.

“This investigation will be publicly released in its entirety promptly upon its conclusion,” Wilson wrote. “This will include reports, photographic evidence obtained, officers’ names, and my final determination which can rise to the level of termination.”

Sources told local news station CBS4 that three officers were placed on administrative leave, and that the pictures showed them reenacting the now-banned chokehold that was used on McClain, near the site of his arrest.

Andy Cross/MediaNewsGroup/The Denver Post via Getty Images Rashiaa Veal holds a sign of her cousin Elijah McClain at a press conference in front of the Aurora Municipal Centre on October 1, 2019.

McClain, 23, was taken into custody on August 24, 2019, after Aurora police officers received a report of a “sketchy” person wearing a mask, according to NBC News.

While the 911 caller made no accusation of a crime, police say McClain “resisted contact” with the officers so “he was taken into custody.”

A chokehold was used on McClain during the arrest, and he complained he couldn’t breathe properly. He was given an injection of the drug ketamine and taken to the hospital, according to The Denver Post. He was later declared brain dead, taken off life support less than a week later, and died.

The coroner said McClain died of “undetermined causes,” but did not rule out the police chokehold – as well as the ketamine – contributing to his death, according to NBC News.

The chokehold used in McClain’s death was banned by the state earlier this month.

Last week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to investigate McClain’s death. The three officers involved in McClain’s arrest have been moved to “non-enforcement” duty.

