Former MLB Player Reportedly Tries To Hide A Bag Of Weed From Cops By Eating It, Gets Arrested

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Elijah Dukes, a former Nationals and Rays outfielder, was arrested for drug possession after police pulled him over for a traffic violation, according to Larry Brown Sports.But cops didn’t just find the drugs in his glove compartment… Here are details from the Tampa Bay Times:



Police said after the pulled Dukes over, they noticed a small bag of marijuana on his lap. He then tried to dispose of the marijuana by sticking it in his mouth as if he was going to ingest it.

Then, after police removed the bag from his mouth and took Dukes into custody, they noticed a marijuana blunt “resting on his right ear,” according to the report. Dukes was booked just after 3:30 a.m. and was still being held at the Hillsborough County Jail Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time Dukes has been arrested. In just the past year he was arrested five times for various charges, including hitting his ex-girlfriend in March 2011 while she was pregnant.

