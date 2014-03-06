Democratic Congressman Goes Ballistic At IRS Hearing After Darrell Issa Cuts Off His Mic

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Democratic ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, flipped out at Republican Chairman Darrell Issa during a hearing on the IRS’ targeting of certain conservative groups Wednesday morning.

Issa hauled former IRS official Lois Lerner back before the committee Wednesday morning as part of his ongoing investigation into the IRS’ scrutiny of certain conservative groups that applied for tax-exempt status.

Lerner, as expected, invoked her right to plead the Fifth Amendment in the investigation, as she had when she testified last year. After she pleaded the Fifth Amendment, Issa adjourned the hearing, saying he saw “no point in going further.”

Cummings was not ready for the hearing to end. He began shouting, and Issa cut off his microphone. After he convinced Issa to let him ask a question, Cummings began screaming into the microphone again — at which point Issa shut off his microphone for a second time.

Congressional Democrats at the hearing shouted, “Shame! Shame!” as Issa shut off Cummings’ microphone.

“I am a member of the Congress of the United States of America! I am tired of this!” Cummings said. He continued railing, calling the investigation “un-American.”

Issa told Cummings he gave him the opportunity to ask his question and walked out of the room. Cummings’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Here’s the full video of the incident, from MSNBC:

