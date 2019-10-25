Rep. Elijah Cummings will be the first black lawmaker to lie in state in the US Capitol

Rep. Elijah Cummings will lie in state on Thursday at the US Capitol building. He will be the first black lawmaker to receive the honour.

Rosa Parks, a figure of the civil rights movement, received a similar honour for private citizens when she died in 2005.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Elijah Cummings is making history, even in death. On Thursday, the late Maryland representative will lie in state in the US Capitol building, becoming the first black lawmaker to receive the honour.

Rosa Parks was the first black person to lie in honour in the Capitol, an honour given out to just a handful of private citizens ove the years. Lying in state is an honour reserved for government officials and military leaders, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

According to the Associated Press, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders will speak at the arrival ceremony on Thursday, and members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects to Cummings later in the day.



Read more:

The incredible life of Elijah Cummings: How a sharecropper’s son rose to become one of the fiercest Democrats who took on Trump



MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Members of the public are seen paying their respects to Rosa Parks, who laid in honour in the Capitol in 2005.

On Friday, Cummings’ body will be taken to Baltimore, Maryland for his funeral.

Cummings died last Thursday at the age of 68 from longstanding health issues.

He served as a representative for Maryland’s 7th Congressional district for more than 20 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.