Eliot Spitzer Revived An Old Weapons Reform Argument In His Latest Column

Photo: Current

Former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer gave his post Sandy Hook analysis on Slate yesterday. His first suggestion was that investors put pressure on Ceberus Capital, the private equity firm that has recently decided to sell its gun-maker holding company, Freedom Group.Clearly, that was a decent idea. So it’s worth nothing his second idea — bullet control.



From Slate:

…we should revive an idea first raised by the late, great Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan: bullet control. There may be too many guns to rid the streets of guns, but there are not that many bullets, especially in the calibers needed for the types of weapons used in these shootings. Let’s create a regime that makes sale of bullets to anybody not licensed to carry a gun illegal, makes resale illegal, micro-stamps bullets so they can be traced. No Second Amendment issues here. This would have a remarkable impact on both violence and the capacity to solve shooting crimes. Let’s turn the NRA catchphrase that “guns don’t kill people” against them. Because they may be right: Bullets kill people. Regulate them and limit their sale.

We’ll see if anyone jumps on this idea too.

