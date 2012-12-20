The 10 Most Eligible Bachelors In Sports

carlos bocanegra

As athletes, they’ve got superhuman strength, endurance, and rock-hard abs.These athletes may play different games, but they do have one thing in common: they’re all single.

These 10 sports stars are the most eligible on the market. 

Yohan Blake

Jamaican sprinter

Age: 23

Fun Fact: Blake wants to aid the fight to end poverty and hunger and recorded a video on his official website to encourage others to do the same.

Carlos Bocanegra

U.S. Men's Soccer

Age: 33

Fun Fact: Bocanegra is trilingual in English, French, and Spanish.

Usain Bolt

Jamaican sprinter

Age: 26

Fun Fact: Bolt hopes to someday play soccer professionally with the Manchester United team.

Tom Daley

British diver

Age: 18

Fun Fact: The young Olympian is an active social networker, with almost 2 million Twitter followers.

Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots

Age: 23

Fun Fact: Gronk has been known to be a bit of a party boy.

Kris Humphries

Brooklyn Nets

Age: 27

Fun Fact: Humphries married Kim Kardashian late last year, but the two divorced just 72 days later.

Jeremy Lin

Houston Rockets

Age: 24

Fun Fact: Lin went to Harvard, he's sexy AND smart.

Ryan Lochte

U.S. swimmer

Age: 28

Fun Fact: Lochte recently appeared in a Nissan commercial wearing a Hefner-esque robe.

Kevin Love

Minnesota Timberwolves

Age: 24

Fun Fact: Love teamed up with Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald in October, and together the two raised $86,000 for breast cancer charities.

Mark Sanchez

New York Jets

Age: 26

Fun Fact: Sanchez used to date Eva Longoria, but it is confirmed that he is back on the market.

