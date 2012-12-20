The 10 Most Eligible Bachelors In Sports

Photo: AP Images
As athletes, they’ve got superhuman strength, endurance, and rock-hard abs.These athletes may play different games, but they do have one thing in common: they’re all single.
These 10 sports stars are the most eligible on the market.
Jamaican sprinter
Age: 23
Fun Fact: Blake wants to aid the fight to end poverty and hunger and recorded a video on his official website to encourage others to do the same.
Jamaican sprinter
Age: 26
Fun Fact: Bolt hopes to someday play soccer professionally with the Manchester United team.
British diver
Age: 18
Fun Fact: The young Olympian is an active social networker, with almost 2 million Twitter followers.
Brooklyn Nets
Age: 27
Fun Fact: Humphries married Kim Kardashian late last year, but the two divorced just 72 days later.
U.S. swimmer
Age: 28
Fun Fact: Lochte recently appeared in a Nissan commercial wearing a Hefner-esque robe.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Age: 24
Fun Fact: Love teamed up with Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald in October, and together the two raised $86,000 for breast cancer charities.
New York Jets
Age: 26
Fun Fact: Sanchez used to date Eva Longoria, but it is confirmed that he is back on the market.
