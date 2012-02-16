Elie Wiesel Tells Romney To Prevent Mormons From Baptizing Dead Jews

Photo: Flickr user World Economic Forum/Creative Commons – AP

Elie Wiesel thinks Mitt Romney should get his Church to stop posthumously baptizing Jews. According to a report from The Washington Post, Wiesel, a Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize Winner, told the press that Romney “is now the most famous and important Mormon in the country,”



“I’m not saying it’s his fault, but once he knows, morally he must respond. . . . He should come out and say, ‘Stop it.’ ” Wiesel said.

Weisel offered these comments after reports came out that Mormons had posthumously baptized the parents of Simon Weisenthal, the late Holocaust survivor and Nazi-hunter.

Posthumous baptism is seen by Mormons as a rite that allows those who died outside of the Latter-Day Saints Church to enter heaven. In the 1990s, after a prolonged controversy, the LDS Church agreed not to baptize Holocaust victims.

Weisel thinks this ban should be extended to all deceased Jews.

The Romney campaign simply referred questions about this to Church authorities.

Peter Wallsten and Jason Horowitz of the Washington Post reported it their response:

“We sincerely regret that the actions of an individual member of the Church led to the inappropriate submission of these names,” spokesman Michael Purdy said in a statement. “These submissions were clearly against the policy of the Church. We consider this a serious breach of our protocol and we have suspended indefinitely this person’s ability to access our genealogy records.”

Perhaps Mormon readers can help us out with a couple of questions:

If you really believe that posthumous baptism is an essential and good work of your Church for those who have died, why agree to keep some of the deceased off limits? Why give in to the demands of a hostile press, when the fate of souls is at stake?

