A man created a ball that extinguishes fire instantly after he survived a lethal hotel fire

Phanawatnan Kaimart invented the Elide Fire Extinguishing Ball after he survived the 1997 Royal Jomtien Resort Hotel fire, which killed nearly 100 people. It’s safer to use than a normal fire extinguisher: it spreads dry powder that doesn’t harm humans or the environment, and you can throw it farther than the range of a normal extinguisher. It weighs only three pounds, and its explosion radius is more than four feet.

