Eli Manning Would Love It If His Brother Played In New York

Photo: AP Images

Speculation about the New York Jets possibly being interested in acquiring Peyton Manning if/when the Indianapolis Colts were to make him available this offseason seemed to have died down after the discussion began a few weeks ago.Expect the chatter to start back up after his younger brother Eli Manning’s comments (via Pro Football Talk).



Eli told WEPN in New York, “It would be fun.”

Adding,

“We could probably commute to work maybe, and, you know, come home, eat dinner together and have the kids be playing.”

Eli’s comments were a bit tongue-in-cheek, as later he said the two likely wouldn’t see each other very much. Even so, he is intrigued by the idea.

“I’m not saying it’s gonna happen or I want it to happen, but to have your brother that close to you and playing in New York would be very unique.”

