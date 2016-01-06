Eli Manning was moved to tears during Tom Coughlin's resignation press conference

Tom Coughlin gave his final press conference with the New York Giants on Tuesday after the team announced he would be stepping down as head coach on Monday.

Coughlin’s speech was classy, thanking virtually everybody he came in contact with during his 12 years as head coach.

One particular moment hit quarterback Eli Manning, who was in attendance for the speech.

Coughlin spoke about Eli Manning’s ability to adjust under a new head coach and spoke glowingly of him. The Associated Press’ cameras caught Manning tearing up during the moment.

“He’s extremely bright, he’s extremely competitive, he’s what you want a son to be made out of,” Coughlin said. “He thinks he’s the reason — he’s not the reason I’m [stepping down].”

Coughlin then directly addressed Manning, saying, “Eli, it’s not you, it’s not you. It’s us — we win, we lose together.”

Manning and Coughlin have spent their entire time with the Giants together, with Eli’s rookie year coinciding with Coughlin’s first year as head coach.

Manning was understandably upset, as after 12 years, he’ll have a new coach for the first time in his career next season.

