Eli Manning Hilariously Sabotages NFL Reporter's Interview With Peyton Manning

Chris Mortensen of ESPN attempted to interview Peyton and Eli Manning, who are working out at Duke University. But as things tend to go when the brothers are around each other, they seemed more interested in having a fun with Mortensen.



Here is one GIF that sums up the entire interview. You can see more hijinks in the video below…

