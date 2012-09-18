SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: How Eli Manning Once Again Did Something Peyton Has Never Done

Before the controversy surrounding the final play of the Giants-Bucs game, Eli Manning did something his brother Peyton never did, he threw for 500 yards in a single game.



In fact, since 1960, there have only been six quarterbacks that have thrown for more than the 510 yards Manning racked up yesterday. How Manning got there was even more incredible, throwing for 243 in the fourth quarter alone.

Below is a look at the play-by-play and the quarter-by-quarter breakdown of Manning’s performance, which shows just how good Manning is when the game is on the line…

