Eli Manning made a horrible throw almost directly into the hands of Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Ware. It was the very first snap of the Giants’ season.

The Giants’ defence held the Cowboys to just a field goal.

Oof. Eli (GIF via SB Nation):

