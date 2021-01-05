Eli Manning said 'This is why we don't like the Eagles' after a bizarre coaching decision spoiled the Giants' playoff hopes

Bill Kostroun/AP Images Eli Manning.

The New York Giants were knocked out of playoff contention by the Washington Football Team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles were criticised by some for tanking after benching starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter for backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

As Giants players crticized the move online, former quarterback Eli Manning tweeted, “This is why we don’t like the Eagles.”

The New York Giants had their playoff hopes spoiled on Sunday by the Washington Football Team’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and former quarterback Eli Manning wasn’t happy.

The Giants needed the Eagles to beat Washington to win the NFC East and make the postseason.

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images Jalen Hurts.

In the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing Washington by three points, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson pulled starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

The Eagles were immediately accused of tanking by the NFL world; indeed, the Eagles draft position improved with the loss.

As the move to Sudfeld took place, Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted, “Can someone make it make sense to me what’s going on…?”

Manning quote-tweeted Barkley, saying, “This is why we don’t like the Eagles.”

This is why we don’t like the Eagles. https://t.co/Efe7kEPtES — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 4, 2021

Other Giants members were upset by the decision as well. Wide receiver Darius Slayton called the move “sickening,” then tweeted in reference to JJ Watt’s inspired postgame speech about playing to win.

You play the game to win point blank period JJ Watt said it best the other day outside of how it effects us this just disrespectful to the game — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) January 4, 2021

Wide receiver Golden Tate said the Eagles must hate the Giants more than Washington.

I think the eagles just hate us more than washington. That’s only thing that could make sense right? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 4, 2021

Pederson defended the move after the game, saying he was playing to win and wanted to reward Sudfeld for playing backup quarterback.

“Nate has obviously been here for four years and I felt that he deserved an opportunity to get some snaps.”

