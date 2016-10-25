Eli Manning denied using 'Trump' as an audible after field mics caught the questionable call on air

Midway through the New York Giants’ ugly win over the Rams in London on Sunday, on-field microphones appeared to pick up Eli Manning using the Republican nominee for president as an audible at the line of scrimmage.

“Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump!” Manning seemed to be yelling.

Afterwards, Manning denied any Trump-related audibles, though the Giants’ 232 total yards of offence was not, shall we say, bigly.

“Trump call, Trump call … nah, no Trump call. No Trump call,” Manning said, according to NJ.com. “We have something very similar, but no, it was not a Trump. It was not an audible this week. Nothing there.”

Listen for yourself:

That … certainly sounds a lot like the last name of the Republican nominee for president!

The Giants improved to 4-3 with the win. A yooge win, indeed.

