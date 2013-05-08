C-SPAN Guest Shuts Down Caller In Dramatic Fashion For Promoting Ludicrous Israel Conspiracy Theory

C-SPAN via Washington Free BeaconThe Washington Free Beacon spotted this terse exchange between Daily Beast reporter Eli Lake and a caller on C-SPAN.



During the call, Lake admonished the caller for saying Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John McCain (R-Ariz.) want to “go to war for the greater glory and good of Israel.”

Here is Lake’s response:

I don’t want to take this caller seriously. I would like to tell you if you are watching, sir, I regard you as a nonsense person. And the notion that Lindsey Graham and John McCain, who are elected U.S. senators, are somehow cutouts for the state of Israel as part of a large conspiracy, as a popular fringe theory — enjoy your basement, enjoy your conspiracies. Back here in reality, I will try to cover the world as it is.

The video, courtesy of the Free Beacon:



