HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $5 Million Feng Shui House Of Trader Eli Katz

Antonina Jedrzejczak
Eli Katz

Photo: Town and Country Real Estate

The independent stock trader, Eli Katz, has listed his Westhampton house for $5.3 million – a 15% reduction from the December 2009 price tag of $6.2 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. Katz bought the property in 2001 for $1.5 million, and in 2007 tore down the old house to built a $2 million three-storey home big on feng shui design and square footage. 

The house has 4.5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and over 5,000 feet of living space. In 2008 the property taxes were $17,356. 

Town and Country Real Estate

Homefinder.com

Town and Country Real Estate

