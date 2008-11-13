Eli Broad: We've Yet To Hit The Bottom Of The Art Market

Hilary Lewis

Last night at Sotheby’s, in between making jokes about the low priced contemporary art up for bidding like “It was a half-price sale” (Oh, Eli, you slay us), billionaire art collector and real estate mogul Eli Broad mentioned that he thought contemporary art prices would keep dropping.

NY Times: “I don’t think we’ve reached the bottom yet,” Mr. Broad said as he was leaving Sotheby’s after the sale. “We may be close.”

 

 

See also: Bad Night At Sothebys

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.