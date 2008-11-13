Eli Broad: We've Yet To Hit The Bottom Of The Art Market

Last night at Sotheby’s, in between making jokes about the low priced contemporary art up for bidding like “It was a half-price sale” (Oh, Eli, you slay us), billionaire art collector and real estate mogul Eli Broad mentioned that he thought contemporary art prices would keep dropping.



NY Times: “I don’t think we’ve reached the bottom yet,” Mr. Broad said as he was leaving Sotheby’s after the sale. “We may be close.”

See also: Bad Night At Sothebys

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.