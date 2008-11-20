Eli Broad Wants To Build Beverly Hills Museum

Billionaire art collector and philanthropist Eli Broad wants to build a public museum to showcase his and other people’s art collections. We’re sure the state will fast-track this project. It’s not like they’ve got wildfires to put out or anything.



Bloomberg: Eli Broad, the billionaire art collector and philanthropist, wants to build a public museum in Beverly Hills, California, almost a year after he decided not to give his collection to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The gallery would display works from his charitable foundation and personal collection, an attorney for Broad wrote in an Oct. 20 letter to Beverly Hills City Manager Roderick Wood. The proposal includes offices for Broad’s art foundation, which along with a second Broad foundation has assets of $2.5 billion.

Broad would like the new museum and offices for the Broad Art Foundation to open in about three years, Joanne Heyler, director and chief curator of the foundation, said in an interview. The facility would house art currently stored or displayed across the Los Angeles region, she said…

The best part of Broad’s proposal: the museum will be located in the site of a former Starbucks. Not really a victory for anti-Starbucks crusaders…

The proposed museum would be located near the corner of Santa Monica and Wilshire boulevards, and replace a Starbucks Corp. coffee shop. The closest neighbour would be Sony BMG, which is moving its California offices to the former headquarters of talent agency CAA Inc. The Peninsula and Beverly Hilton hotels would be on either side of the museum.

