You can stay in an 'Elf'-inspired hotel suite this Christmas that would make Buddy proud

Club Wyndham The hotel features hundreds of paper snowflakes and Buddy the Elf’s favourite snacks.

The 2003 film “Elf” is a modern classic in the holiday movie genre, both because of its Christmas cheer and New York City backdrop.

To celebrate the film, Club Wyndham, a vacation and ownership exchange company, is offering guests the chance to stay in a suite inspired by the movie during the 2019 holiday season.

The suite features hundreds of paper snowflakes, a wall made of gifts, and Buddy’s favourite snacks, including marshmallows and spaghetti.

The reservation also comes with complimentary tickets to the Empire State Building and the Rockefeller Centre ice skating rink.

The suite will be available to the public for stays from December 2 through December 20, and it will cost $US399 per night. You can find out more about the holiday suite here.

“Elf” is one of the most beloved Christmas movies, in large part because of Buddy’s unfailing Christmas cheer.

YouTube/Movieclips ‘Elf’ is a modern classic in the holiday movie genre.

The 2003 film starring Will Ferrell follows Buddy as he tries to bring Christmas cheer to New York City, making hundreds of paper snowflakes and singing as often as he can.

Now, Club Wyndham, the world’s largest vacation and ownership exchange company, is trying to do the same with a room inspired by “Elf” in its New York City location.

Club Wyndham rooms are typically only available to members, but the organisation is opening this one-of-kind suite to the public throughout December in honour of the holiday season, according to a Club Wyndham press release provided to Insider.

The holiday cheer starts at the door of the “Elf”-inspired room, which looks like Buddy’s iconic green suit.

Club Wyndham The door to the room looks like Buddy’s outfit.

The door is also marked with the phrase, “Oh, you must be here about the story,” which is the opening line of the movie.

Upon entering, guests will be greeted by a ceiling covered in hundreds of paper snowflakes.

Club Wyndham Paper snowflakes cover the ceiling.

The room also features a life-size toy soldier, a giant candy cane, a large Christmas tree, and a pile of presents, according to the Club Wyndham press release.

However, the gifts are just for decoration, so don’t try to open them if you’re visiting.

The main room also features a wall of presents.

Club Wyndham A wall of presents adds to the decor.

The suite can sleep four guests, as the couch that sits below the present wall folds out into a bed.

The suite also features a kitchen, which is stocked with Buddy-approved snacks.

Club Wyndham The suite features a kitchen.

Buddy’s favourite foods, including spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, cookie-dough rolls, M&Ms, and litres of soda, will be in the room, according to the press release.

Sweet treats like hot chocolate are also available in the Club Wyndham rooftop throughout December.

The cheer continues in the master bedroom, where more paper snowflakes and gifts await.

Club Wyndham The bedroom is also decorated with paper snowflakes.

Red and green pillows add to the room’s festive decor, as does a faux-fur throw blanket.

“Every detail of this ‘Elf’-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in,” said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations, in the press release.

The bedroom also features an additional gift wall, transforming the hotel room into the North Pole.

Club Wyndham The bedroom is covered in gift decor.

Faux snow sits on the window sill, adding to the winter vibe.

Even the bathroom is decorated with holiday cheer.

Club Wyndham The bathroom is decorated as well.

The bathtub looks like an oversized gift, and garland touches can be seen throughout the room.

The bathroom also features complimentary bath “snowball” bombs, according to the press release.

The suite also comes with toys for guests to enjoy during their stay, such as Etch-A-Sketches, Legos, and toy trains.

Club Wyndham The suite comes with toys for guests to play with.

However, you can’t take the toys with you when you leave, so be sure you don’t accidentally pack them in your bag.

“Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travellers’ bucket lists,” said Brodsky.

Club Wyndham The suite comes with tickets to visit the Empire State Building.

“We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world,” he went on to say.

The reservation also comes with complimentary admission for four to the Empire State Building and tickets to the Rockefeller Centre ice skating rink, in another nod to “Elf.”

The suite is available for the general public to book a stay from December 2 to December 20.

Club Wyndham The suite is available for stays beginning on December 2.

But Club Wyndham members will be able to book the room from December 21 to December 26.

The suite will cost $US399 per night. You can find out more about the reservation here.

