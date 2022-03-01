E.l.f. Cosmetics says it’s raising prices on some of its famously inexpensive products due to rising costs of materials and shipping

E.l.f. Cosmetics is known for its range of inexpensive makeup and skin-care products. Eugene Gologursky/Stringer/Getty Images

E.l.f. Cosmetics announced that prices of some products will be raised by $1 starting March 7.

Other items, like the brand’s cult-favorite eyebrow pencil, will retain their original prices.

The brand is known for its inexpensive makeup items, skin-care products, and beauty tools.

E.l.f. Cosmetics has announced that it will increase the prices of some of its beloved, famously inexpensive beauty products this month.

The company posted a series of infographics to Instagram on Tuesday announcing that some product prices will be raised on March 7 by $1. Other makeup, skin-care, and beauty items will retain their usual prices, according to e.l.f. Cosmetics.

The brand says the change is the result of “a world of rising costs,” including rising prices of freight, raw materials, and shipping across the beauty industry.

A post shared by e.l.f. Cosmetics and Skincare (@elfcosmetics)

In its Instagram post, e.l.f. Cosmetics noted that it is “committed to transparency” and “making the best of beauty accessible.”

“Since 2004, e.l.f. has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face — delivering high-quality, luxury-inspired products at an extraordinary value,” the brand wrote. “We’re grateful for our community and pride ourselves on being transparent.”

E.l.f. Cosmetics has not yet shared which products will be impacted by the price increase. At the time of writing, most makeup on the brand’s website retails for $14 and under, while its individual skin-care items cost between $2 and $28.

The brand did say that some cult-favorite items like its lip lacquers, small eye-shadow palettes, and eyebrow pencils will all remain $3.

Representatives for e.l.f. Cosmetics did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.