An 11-year-old girl was the only survivor of a commercial plane crash that killed four in Michigan

A plane crashed on Saturday on an island in Lake Michigan, killing four of the five people on board.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter by the U.S. Coast Guard.

An 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor of the crash.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Petoskey News-Review.

The victims include the pilot, who remains unidentified, and passengers Kate Leese, Adam Kendall, and Mike Perdue, according to the Detroit News. The passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter and the pilot were flown to McClaren Northern Michigan Hospital by members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who were conducting training when they received an emergency transmission from the island, according to the News-Review.

“We really just happened upon it and helped transport them to the mainland from Beaver Island,” Petty Officer Brian McCrum told Insider.

Chest compressions were performed on the girl en route to the hospital, according to a tweet from the Coast Guard.

McCrum referred Insider to the local authorities for additional comments. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.