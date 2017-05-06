Eleven Madison Park is the best restaurant in the world -- here's what the 11-course tasting menu looks like

New York City is home to the three-Michelin-star establishment Eleven Madison Park. which was recently named the 2017 best restaurant in the world by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. From April 11, 2017 to June 9th, 2017, the restaurant is offering an 11-course retrospective tasting menu highlighting signature dishes from co-owner, Chef Daniel Humm.

Dishes include variations on sea urchin, foie gras, carrot tartare, chicken, chocolate, and milk and honey for dessert. The full 11-course meal is available for $US295 a person, but a condensed 5-course meal is available for $US145 in the bar section.

