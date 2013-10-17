11 Awesome Craft Beers You Should Try This Australian Summer

Getty/Mark Kolbe

Summer is coming, which means plenty of warm Australian afternoons: The perfect weather for drinking beer.

But you should do yourself a favour and branch out a little.

Never before has there been so many beer options to choose from, and while tried-and-true brands are so well-known for a reason, it’s always fun to go for something different.

We’ve put together this list of top Australian craft beers for you to try, which is taken from The Local Taphouse’s 2012 hottest 100 poll, which you can see in full here.

1. Feral Brewing Company – Hop Hog

What the brewer says:

Hop Hog is an American style India Pale Ale. We add a heavy dose of American Hops during both during the boil and late in the fermenting stage to give Hop Hog a strong pine needle and citrus aroma, followed by an aggressive bitterness and a dry finish.



2. Stone and Wood Brewing Co – Pacific Ale

What the brewer says:

Inspired by our home on the edge of the Pacific Ocean and brewed using all Australian barley, wheat and Galaxy hops, Pacific Ale is cloudy and golden with a big fruity aroma and a refreshing finish.

3. Little Creatures – Pale Ale

What the brewer says:

We love our Pale Ale and throw bag loads of whole hop flowers into it throughout the brewing process. These hops, which we source from all over the world, provide intense citrus and stone fruit characters carefully balanced with speciality malts and a local pale malt. It’s a beer that’s ultimately refreshing with a distinct bitterness that leaves the palate craving for more.

4. McLaren Vale Beer Company – Vale IPA

What the brewer says:

An Australian Interpretation of an American IPA, using a combination of hops from three countries. Galaxy from Australia, Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand and Citra from the United States.

5. Mountain Goat Brewery – Mikkeller – Black Pepperberry

What the brewer says:

It’s a Black Pepperberry IPA. Gypsy & The Goat is big, bitter and funnily enough, black. We added local Pepperberries to give a unique warming, peppery finish that blends perfectly with the wheelbarrow load of hops we added with it.

6. 4 Pines Brewing Company – Kolsch

What the brewer says:

Light straw in colour. Aromas of lemon/lime prelude a light malty palate, finishing crisp and clean showing hints of spice and citrus.

7. Holgate Brewhouse – Temptress

What the brewer says:

Some beers just won’t take no for an answer. A sultry seducer, this luscious winter warmer infused with Dutch cocoa and whole vanilla beans takes an old story somewhere new and bewitching.

8. Thirsty Crow – Vanilla Milk Stout

What the brewer said:

The Vanilla Milk Stout was brewed as a joke, which then turned into a masterstroke especially after it picked up the Trophy for Best Specialty Beer at the Australian International Beer Awards in 2011.

9. Feral Brewing Company – Watermelon Warhead

What the brewer says:

A light sour German wheat beer infused with half a tonne of local swan valley watermelons, added to the end of primary fermentation leaving a fresh, spritzy and refreshing beer.

10. White Rabbit Brewery – Dark Ale

What the brewer says:

An intriguing dark ale that moves to its own beat, our minds set about creating a beer that contradicted itself. Rich, dark and flavoursome but at the same time ever refreshing. Malt driven but with the aromatic lift of generous doses of hops.

And finally, while this is not officially on the list, how could you say no to a two-litre growler of craft beer. Everyone’s been talking about this massive beverage available from Young Henry’s brewery in Sydney’s Newtown.

