ELEVATOR PITCH: "TurnTo" Brings Your Friends To The Store With You

SAI invited me to describe my company, TurnTo, to you all. So here goes!

We offer a social commerce service for online stores.With TurnTo, someone shopping at an online store can see which of their friends also shops there and what they bought. That’s useful for shoppers because it lets them know who they can “turn to” for advice about those products, and it’s a great way to get ideas for things to buy.



I recently got my kids some of those rubber bands in the shape of alphabet letters from a party supply store that uses TurnTo because I saw that a friend had gotten some. TurnTo helps the stores by making shoppers more likely to buy, getting them to buy a bit more, and making them more likely to come back. (Across the stores in the TurnTo network, the conversion rate of shoppers who interact with TurnTo ranges from 2-8X (!) the conversion rate of those who don’t.)

Here’s how it works: a shopper sees a button on the store site that says something like, “Need advice? See what your friends bought here.” With a few clicks, the shopper tells the system who her friends are (using Facebook or any of the main webmail providers or even Outlook). Then the system checks to see if any of those friends have shopped at the store before and reports back.

Of course, privacy is especially important when it comes to shopping. So the system never shows any personally-identifiable information about purchasers without their consent. To get that consent, the system uses two tools. One is the “Purchase Sharing” widget, which runs on the store’s order confirmation page and politely asks buyers if it’s OK for other shoppers to see what they bought. The other is a messaging tool that enables a shopper to ask the store to ask friends-who-have-not-yet-agreed-to-share-their-purchases to connect with them. (You might want to read that sentence twice.) What it means is that even on the first day that a store uses TurnTo, shoppers have a way to connect to ALL friends who have ever bought from that store before. Of course, any purchasers who prefer not to connect remain anonymous.

Here’s a screenshot of our “Social Merchandising” widget on one of our partner merchants, ClubFurniture.com.

This is the new 2.0 version of our system that just came out of beta. You can see the demo I did Tuesday night at the New York Tech Meetup here. (Much better than reading about it.) Or better yet, check it out yourself at one of the stores that has already converted to the 2.0 system. Try www.accessorygeeks.com, www.sportsfanfare.com, www.epartyunlimited.com, or if you live in a place where people have lawns, www.sprinklerwarehouse.com.

Sometimes people compare what we do to Blippy or Swipely in the share-everything-you-buy-with-your-friends-and-the-world category. But there’s an important difference: Context. Because TurnTo runs right on the store site, TurnTo lets people see their friends’ purchases just at the moment when that information is likely to be useful – when they are shopping. So people sharing their purchases feel like they’re really being helpful to their friends and other shoppers,

not just massively over-sharing.

We also get compared to Facebook’s new Like-based functions. We’re big fans of what Facebook has done here, especially for content businesses. But online stores can do better. If you sell online, the promise of social commerce is connecting your shoppers to friends who KNOW ABOUT your store and the products you sell. But Like does not equal Know About. Many people who indicate they Like a product don’t really know it. And many people who have bought a product and really know it will never click Like. In other words, Like produces many false positives and false negatives. For content sites, Like is usually they best they can do. But commerce sites have a unique asset: their customer database – a massive list of the people who really do Know About the store and its products. Ecommerce businesses are missing the biggest part of the social commerce opportunity if they don’t tap into that resource. Put simply: “Bought it” is a much more powerful statement than “Like it”.

The third comparison we get is to customer reviews. Customer review systems are the hit of the first generation of social commerce. Only, they’re not really that social. The shopper who posts a review never knows who will read it. The shopper who reads a review can’t reach the person who wrote it. Apps like TurnTo represent the second generation of social commerce; they rely on real-world relationships and they enable direct communication between past customers and future customers. We’re not going to replace customer reviews – almost every store using the TurnTo system also has customer reviews. But by tapping in to the social networks of a store’s ENTIRE customer base, we provide brand new ways for stores to leverage social to drive business.

Our goal is to build tools that are useful for shoppers, respectful of privacy, and good for business for the stores that use them. We’d love to hear what you think! You can learn more and send us a message at www.turntonetworks.com.

George Eberstadt is CEO of TurnTo.

