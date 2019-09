Palo Alto-based Milo is a shopping search engine for brick and mortar retailers.



Milo offers realtime search of the inventories of over 50,000 branches of 150 major retail chains, allowing you to instantly check if a product is on the shelves before going out to buy it.

We just sat down with Milo founder and CEO Jack Abraham. Here’s his pitch:

