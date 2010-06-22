ELEVATOR PITCH: MediaMath Explains Its Display Ad Trading Platform In 30 Seconds

MediaMath is the New York City startup behind TerminalOne, a platform for trading inventory in the spot market for display advertising.



Allow us to explain how it works.

Online publishers sell as as much of their inventory as possible well in advance by striking deals directly with ad agencies. But, since it is impossible to know in advance exactly how much traffic a site is going to get, some percentage of a publisher’s ad inventory is left over. This inventory is typically filled with ads purchased at a lower price on the fly.

Advertisers bid on that inventory based on a tremendous amount of information available about consumers’ demographics and activity on the Web. This data comes from zillions of companies. MediaMath organizes all of it for ad-buyers.

Founded in 2007, MediaMath has close to 100 employees, and is currently profitable. We recently sat down with CEO Joe Zawadzki just 30 seconds to explain all of that:

